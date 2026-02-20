Minnesota National Guard and Norwegian Home Guard complete cold-weather medical training during NOREX53

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army and Norwegian Home Guard medics deliver a hypothermic patient to the field hospital during a live cold-weather training exercise near Leksdal, Norway, Feb. 13, 2026. The Norwegian medic instructor voluntarily induced the condition to provide hands-on hands-on cold-weather injury training to Minnesota National Guard and Norwegian Home Guard medical personnel participating in enhanced winter warfare training during the 53rd Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX). NOREX, which began in 1973, remains the longest-running military exchange between the United States and a foreign nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)