(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy leader, personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during February 2026 meeting [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy leader, personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during February 2026 meeting

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Holder with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy talks with local business leaders Feb. 18, 2026, during the February meeting of the Tomah Chamber of Commerce in Tomah, Wis. Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.” The Tomah Chamber of Commerce meets monthly to discuss events, programs, organizations, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 16:58
    Photo ID: 9533029
    VIRIN: 260218-A-OK556-5536
    Resolution: 3558x1966
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy leader, personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during February 2026 meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy leader, personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during February 2026 meeting
    Fort McCoy leader, personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during February 2026 meeting
    Fort McCoy leader, personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during February 2026 meeting
    Fort McCoy leader, personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during February 2026 meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy leader, personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during February 2026 meeting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery