Fort McCoy leader, personnel engage with local chamber of commerce during February 2026 meeting

Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Holder with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy talks with local business leaders Feb. 18, 2026, during the February meeting of the Tomah Chamber of Commerce in Tomah, Wis. Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.” The Tomah Chamber of Commerce meets monthly to discuss events, programs, organizations, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)