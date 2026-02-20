Airmen Approaching C-130 for Cargo Drop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen approach a C-130J Super Hercules in preparation to unload cargo during Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Mississippi, February 20, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Vaughan)