(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen Approaching C-130 for Cargo Drop [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen Approaching C-130 for Cargo Drop

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. James Vaughan 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Airmen approach a C-130J Super Hercules in preparation to unload cargo during Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Mississippi, February 20, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Vaughan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 15:38
    Photo ID: 9532770
    VIRIN: 260220-A-OA312-5833
    Resolution: 6579x3766
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Approaching C-130 for Cargo Drop [Image 2 of 2], by SGT James Vaughan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen dropping HUMVEE off C-130
    Airmen Approaching C-130 for Cargo Drop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CRTC
    Sentry South

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery