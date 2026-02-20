(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen dropping HUMVEE off C-130

    Airmen dropping HUMVEE off C-130

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. James Vaughan 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Airmen unload a Humvee from a C-130J Super Hercules during Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Mississippi, February 20, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Vaughan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 15:38
    Photo ID: 9532773
    VIRIN: 260219-A-OA312-2554
    Resolution: 6720x3399
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen dropping HUMVEE off C-130 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT James Vaughan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen dropping HUMVEE off C-130
    Airmen Approaching C-130 for Cargo Drop

    TAGS

    sentrysouth26-2
    sentrysouth

