Fort Hunter Liggett’s Historic Hacienda Upgrading HVAC, Domestic Hot Water System

Jarrod Ross (left), contract Resource Efficiency Manager, examines the infrastructure of the Hacienda at Fort Hunter Liggett, CA with representatives from McKenzie Construction. The historic lodge will receive a $9.6 million upgrade to its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system and domestic hot water system to enhance the building’s historic aesthetics and guest experience.