    Fort Hunter Liggett’s Historic Hacienda Upgrading HVAC, Domestic Hot Water System [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Hunter Liggett’s Historic Hacienda Upgrading HVAC, Domestic Hot Water System

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Ashley Bradford 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Jarrod Ross (left), contract Resource Efficiency Manager, examines the infrastructure of the Hacienda at Fort Hunter Liggett, CA with representatives from McKenzie Construction. The historic lodge will receive a $9.6 million upgrade to its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system and domestic hot water system to enhance the building’s historic aesthetics and guest experience.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:25
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett’s Historic Hacienda Upgrading HVAC, Domestic Hot Water System [Image 2 of 2], by Ashley Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hunter Liggett's Historic Hacienda Upgrading HVAC, Domestic Hot Water System
    Fort Hunter Liggett’s Historic Hacienda Upgrading HVAC, Domestic Hot Water System

    Fort Hunter Liggett’s Historic Hacienda Upgrading HVAC, Domestic Hot Water System

