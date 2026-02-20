Colonel Jason McKenzie (center), Fort Hunter Liggett Garison Commander, meets with installation energy program staff and representatives from McKenzie Construction. The historic Hacienda lodge will receive a $9.6 million upgrade to its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system and domestic hot water system to enhance the building’s historic aesthetics and guest experience.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 12:25
|Photo ID:
|9532279
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-KG026-1001
|Resolution:
|1430x689
|Size:
|406.68 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Hunter Liggett's Historic Hacienda Upgrading HVAC, Domestic Hot Water System
