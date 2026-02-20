(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Datalink professionals solve problems by building relationships [Image 7 of 9]

    Datalink professionals solve problems by building relationships

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    More than 100 industry professionals gathered at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, to attend the 12th annual Mobility Air Force Data Link Users Group, February 11, 2026. During the event, hosted by the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, subject matter experts discussed community airframe updates, future data link capabilities, as well as briefings from some of the top leaders in the field. Data Link provides the capability for air and ground crews to be able to establish and maintain tactical coordination anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 11:02
    Photo ID: 9532164
    VIRIN: 260211-Z-YI114-1100
    Resolution: 5533x3681
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    AFRC
    139th Airlift Wing
    22nd Air Force
    industry professionals
    MAF Data Link Users Group
    conference

