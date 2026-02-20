Datalink professionals solve problems by building relationships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 100 industry professionals gathered at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, to attend the 12th annual Mobility Air Force Data Link Users Group, February 11, 2026. During the event, hosted by the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, subject matter experts discussed community airframe updates, future data link capabilities, as well as briefings from some of the top leaders in the field. Data Link provides the capability for air and ground crews to be able to establish and maintain tactical coordination anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)