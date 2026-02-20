1st Mission Support Command Conduct Army Fitness Test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Mission Support Command conducts the annual Army Fitness Test (AFT) at the Maxie Williams Track on Fort Buchanan, Feb. 20, 2026. The AFT is a functional evaluation that measures a Soldier’s physical readiness and mental resilience through combat-related events. The test consists of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, the hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, the plank, and a two-mile run. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Justin Williams-Ramos).