1st Mission Support Command Conduct Army Fitness Test

1st Mission Support Command conducts the annual Army Fitness Test (AFT) at the Maxie Williams Track on Fort Buchanan, Feb. 20, 2026. The AFT is a functional evaluation that measures a Soldier’s physical readiness and mental resilience through combat-related events. The test consists of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, the hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, the plank, and a two-mile run. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Justin Williams-Ramos).
