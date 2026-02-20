(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Mission Support Command Conduct Army Fitness Test [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Mission Support Command Conduct Army Fitness Test

    GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Williams-Ramos 

    1st Mission Support Command

    1st Mission Support Command conducts the annual Army Fitness Test (AFT) at the Maxie Williams Track on Fort Buchanan, Feb. 20, 2026. The AFT is a functional evaluation that measures a Soldier’s physical readiness and mental resilience through combat-related events. The test consists of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, the hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, the plank, and a two-mile run. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Justin Williams-Ramos).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 09:10
    Photo ID: 9531951
    VIRIN: 260220-A-HB421-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.48 MB
    Location: GUAYNABO, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Mission Support Command Conduct Army Fitness Test [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Justin Williams-Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Mission Support Command Conduct Army Fitness Test
    1st Mission Support Command Conduct Army Fitness Test
    1st Mission Support Command Conduct Army Fitness Test
    1st Mission Support Command Conduct Army Fitness Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery