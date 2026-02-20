U.S. Army Spc. Tyreese Wellington reacts to contact at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany on Feb. 22, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Melanie Tolen)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9531811
|VIRIN:
|260222-A-NW872-2833
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Resolve: Weapons ready [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Melanie Tolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.