    Combined Resolve: Weapons ready

    Combined Resolve: Weapons ready

    GERMANY

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. Melanie Tolen 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Spc. Tyreese Wellington reacts to contact at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany on Feb. 22, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Melanie Tolen)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 04:36
    Photo ID: 9531811
    VIRIN: 260222-A-NW872-2833
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Resolve: Weapons ready [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Melanie Tolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combined Resolve: Weapons ready
    Combined Resolve: Weapons ready

    Hohenfels
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

