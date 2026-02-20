Combined Resolve: Weapons ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Kossowski reacts to contact at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany on Feb. 22, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Melanie Tolen)