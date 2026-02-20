USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts damage control training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 4, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) man the hose during damage control training on the ship’s flight deck while in port at Guam. Feb. 4, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)