(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts damage control training [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts damage control training

    GUAM

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Seaman Isabel Mendoza 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 4, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) man the hose during damage control training on the ship’s flight deck while in port at Guam. Feb. 4, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 22:15
    Photo ID: 9531634
    VIRIN: 260204-N-DM179-1270
    Resolution: 5765x3843
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts damage control training [Image 2 of 2], by SN Isabel Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts damage control training
    USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts damage control training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training, Guam, Firefighting, Submarine Tender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery