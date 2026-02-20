POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 4, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) man the hose during damage control training on the ship’s flight deck while in port at Guam. Feb. 4, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 22:15
|Photo ID:
|9531632
|VIRIN:
|260204-N-DM179-1094
|Resolution:
|4802x3201
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts damage control training [Image 2 of 2], by SN Isabel Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.