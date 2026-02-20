(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-2 AB Strengthens ROK–U.S. Alliance During Apache Aerial Gunnery [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4-2 AB Strengthens ROK–U.S. Alliance During Apache Aerial Gunnery

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Junghwan Yoon 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division engage with Special Operations Forces during Apache Aerial Gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Jan. 26–30, 2025. The interaction highlights the enduring ROK–U.S. alliance and combined commitment to interoperability and readiness across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. JungHwan Yoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 21:11
    Photo ID: 9531606
    VIRIN: 260126-O-A1109-1236
    Resolution: 1893x1262
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-2 AB Strengthens ROK–U.S. Alliance During Apache Aerial Gunnery [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Junghwan Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4-2 AB Strengthens ROK–U.S. Alliance During Apache Aerial Gunnery
    4-2 AB Strengthens ROK–U.S. Alliance During Apache Aerial Gunnery
    4-2 AB Strengthens ROK–U.S. Alliance During Apache Aerial Gunnery
    4-2 AB Strengthens ROK–U.S. Alliance During Apache Aerial Gunnery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery