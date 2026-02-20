4-2 AB Strengthens ROK–U.S. Alliance During Apache Aerial Gunnery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division engage with Special Operations Forces during Apache Aerial Gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Jan. 26–30, 2025. The interaction highlights the enduring ROK–U.S. alliance and combined commitment to interoperability and readiness across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)