    Pinning of Warriors [Image 4 of 7]

    Pinning of Warriors

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Germain Vasquez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    A true warrior does not rise because the path is easy…They rise because the challenge demands it. When the storm closes in, fight with your heart, anchor yourself in righteousness, and let your struggle become the proof of your strength.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 17:56
    Photo ID: 9531499
    VIRIN: 250916-N-PL405-5216
    Resolution: 901x1600
    Size: 93.21 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pinning of Warriors [Image 7 of 7], by SN Germain Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

