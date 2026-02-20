Sentry South 26-2 M4 range

U.S. Army Sgt. Tyson Clark, a Psychological Operations Specialist with the 340th Psychological Operations Company, inspects his target at the M4 range during exercise Sentry South 26-2 Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 22, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cliffaniqua Mcintosh)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9531496
|VIRIN:
|260222-A-NM902-8244
|Resolution:
|2829x2084
|Size:
|790.62 KB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
