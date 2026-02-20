U.S. Army Sgt. Elizabeth Mills, an Intelligence Analyst with the 310th Psychological Operations Company, qualifies with an M4 carbine during exercise Sentry South 26-2, at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 22, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cliffaniqua Mcintosh)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9531493
|VIRIN:
|260222-A-NM902-7636
|Resolution:
|6306x3984
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sentry South 26-2 M4 range [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Cliffaniqua Mcintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.