Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts RAS with Henry J. Kaiser

U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Robinson makes an announcement on the 1-main circuit of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 18, 2026. Frank E. Peterson Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Kibler)