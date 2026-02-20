(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts RAS with Henry J. Kaiser

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts RAS with Henry J. Kaiser

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Kibler 

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.

    U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Robinson makes an announcement on the 1-main circuit of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 18, 2026. Frank E. Peterson Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Kibler)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 14:50
    Photo ID: 9531247
    VIRIN: 260219-N-CK999-1022
    Resolution: 3527x2351
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts RAS with Henry J. Kaiser, by PO2 Christian Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.
    Sailors
    US NAVY
    Destroyer
    ABECSG2526

