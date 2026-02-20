Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts RAS with Henry J. Kaiser

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) sails alongside fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO-187), during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 18, 2026. Frank E. Peterson Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Kibler)