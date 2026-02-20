(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USARCENT Pathfinder Course [Image 1 of 3]

    USARCENT Pathfinder Course

    KUWAIT

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central guide in a UH-60 Blackhawk for landing using hand and arm signals during a Pathfinder School field training exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. Pathfinder School trains Soldiers on aircraft orientation and helicopter landing zone operations, close combat assault, ground-to-air communication procedures, and sling-load operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Bernard Jenkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Pathfinder Course [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Anthony Kapelka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

