USARCENT Pathfinder Course

Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central guide in a UH-60 Blackhawk for landing using hand and arm signals during a Pathfinder School field training exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. Pathfinder School trains Soldiers on aircraft orientation and helicopter landing zone operations, close combat assault, ground-to-air communication procedures, and sling-load operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Bernard Jenkins)