U.S. Army Spc. Kaden Russell, a Horizontal Construction Engineer assigned to the 1021st Engineer Vertical Construction Company with the Louisiana National Guard, prepares to emplace obstacles as a part of their Opposing Forces mission during Combined Resolve 26-05 in Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve, drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9530933
|VIRIN:
|260221-A-DK687-1038
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Assigned to 1021st Engineer Vertical Construction Company Louisiana National Guard, Reconstruct the Battlefield. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Trevor Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.