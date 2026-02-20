(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Soldiers Assigned to 1021st Engineer Vertical Construction Company Louisiana National Guard, Reconstruct the Battlefield. [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Soldiers Assigned to 1021st Engineer Vertical Construction Company Louisiana National Guard, Reconstruct the Battlefield.

    GERMANY

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Seiler 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Spc. Zachery Rabalais, a Horizontal Construction Engineer assigned to the 1021st Engineer Vertical Construction Company with the Louisiana National Guard, prepares to emplace obstacles as a part of their Opposing Forces during Combined Resolve 26-05 in Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve, drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Seiler)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 03:50
    Photo ID: 9530935
    VIRIN: 260221-A-DK687-1042
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: DE
    CombinedResolved, StrongerTogether, JMRC, 7ATC, Hohenfels, EUCOM

