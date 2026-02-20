U.S. Army Soldiers Assigned to 1021st Engineer Vertical Construction Company Louisiana National Guard, Reconstruct the Battlefield.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Zachery Rabalais, a Horizontal Construction Engineer assigned to the 1021st Engineer Vertical Construction Company with the Louisiana National Guard, prepares to emplace obstacles as a part of their Opposing Forces during Combined Resolve 26-05 in Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve, drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Seiler)