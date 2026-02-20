Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Sri Lanka Deputy Minister of Defence during travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Sri Lanka Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara pose for a photo during Koehler’s visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 20, 2026. The visit to Sri Lanka reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to building strong partnerships that advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
