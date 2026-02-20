Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Sri Lanka Deputy Minister of Defence during travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Sri Lanka Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara during his visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 20, 2026. The visit to Sri Lanka reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to building strong partnerships that advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)