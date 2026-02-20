(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salute [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Salute

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Chasity Williams 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Marrero, an electromagnetic warfare specialist representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, salutes during the Appearance Board event of the 2026 78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 21, 2026, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chasity Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 18:13
    Photo ID: 9530741
    VIRIN: 260221-Z-RO813-2016
    Resolution: 3804x2536
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Right Face
    Seated
    Salute

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Appearance Board
    78th Troop Command
    78th Aviation Troop Command
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    78TCBWC2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery