(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seated [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Seated

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Chasity Williams 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Hartsfield, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer representing the Marietta-based Headquarters, 78th Aviation Troop Command, addresses senior leaders during the Appearance Board event of the 2026 78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 21, 2026, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chasity Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 18:13
    Photo ID: 9530737
    VIRIN: 260221-Z-RO813-2009
    Resolution: 5669x3779
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seated [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Right Face
    Seated
    Salute

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Appearance Board
    78th Troop Command
    78th Aviation Troop Command
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    78TCBWC2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery