U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Hartsfield, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer representing the Marietta-based Headquarters, 78th Aviation Troop Command, addresses senior leaders during the Appearance Board event of the 2026 78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 21, 2026, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chasity Williams)