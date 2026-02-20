Spanish Air Force A400M taxis during Sentry South 26-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Spanish Air Force A400M aircraft taxis to a parking spot during exercise Sentry South 26-2, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 18, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink)