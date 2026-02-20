(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    174th Attack Wing Airmen conduct forklift operations at Sentry South 26-2 [Image 2 of 4]

    174th Attack Wing Airmen conduct forklift operations at Sentry South 26-2

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Bacon, left, and Master Sgt. Joshua Vanwinkle, weapons specialists assigned to the 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard operate and guide a forklift to move maintenance items during exercise Sentry South 26-2, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 18, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink)

    This work, 174th Attack Wing Airmen conduct forklift operations at Sentry South 26-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dylan McCrink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

