Heading out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Henry, a military intelligence instructor representing the Marietta-based 1st Battalion, 122nd Regiment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, exits the woodland following the Camouflage Equipment and Personnel event of the 2026 78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition on Feb. 21, 2026, at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chasity Williams)