Carry and run

U.S. Army Spc. David Stratton, a health care specialist representing the Marietta-based 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, carries ammo cans to the next point during the Tactical Problem Solving event of the 2026 78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 21, 2026, at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chasity Williams)