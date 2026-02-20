(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carry and run [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Carry and run

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Chasity Williams 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. David Stratton, a health care specialist representing the Marietta-based 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, carries ammo cans to the next point during the Tactical Problem Solving event of the 2026 78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 21, 2026, at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chasity Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 14:17
    Photo ID: 9530618
    VIRIN: 260221-Z-RO813-1101
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carry and run [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Next point
    Return the equipment
    Heading out
    Search
    Carry and run
    A step at a time
    Ready, go!
    Grab and go

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    78th Troop Command
    78th Aviation Troop Command
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    78TCBWC2026
    Tactical Problem Solving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery