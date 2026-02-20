U.S. Army Soldier Provides Security During Combined Resolve 26-05 in Hohenfels, Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Steven Burke, assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, provides security during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.

(U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Anastasia Addis)