U.S. Army Soldier Surveys the Battlefield During Combined Resolve 26-05 in Hohenfels, Germany

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, 5th Field Artillery Regiment surveys the battlefield during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
(U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Anastasia Addis)
|02.20.2026
|02.21.2026 10:21
|9530552
|260220-A-KT580-9756
|4005x6007
|2.89 MB
|DE
|0
|0
