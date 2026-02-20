Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Surigao Strait Transit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SURIGAO STRAIT (Feb. 17, 2026) - U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Santos Sanchez, an SURIGAO STRAIT (Feb. 17, 2026) - U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Santos Sanchez, an amphibious combat vehicle crewman assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, provides security using an M240B medium machinegun during defense of the amphibious task force aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while transiting Surigao Strait Feb. 17, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)