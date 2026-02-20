(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Surigao Strait Transit [Image 1 of 4]

    Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Surigao Strait Transit

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    SURIGAO STRAIT (Feb. 17, 2026) - U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare to conduct defense of the amphibious task force as part of the small craft action team aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD48) while transiting the Surigao Strait Feb. 17, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Surigao Strait Transit [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    DATF
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH

