    Sgt. Ben Loomis competes in the Nordic Biathlon in Predazzo, Italy

    Sgt. Ben Loomis competes in the Nordic Biathlon in Predazzo, Italy

    PREDAZZO, ITALY

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Sgt. Ben Loomis, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, competes in the ski jump portion of the Nordic Combined, which also includes cross country skiiing, in Predazzo, Italy, on Feb. 19. Loomis and teammate Niklas Malacinski finished seventh overall.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 09:32
    Photo ID: 9530547
    VIRIN: 260219-A-QZ176-1002
    Resolution: 2216x3936
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: PREDAZZO, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Ben Loomis competes in the Nordic Biathlon in Predazzo, Italy [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Nathaniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sgt. Ben Loomis competes in the Nordic Biathlon in Predazzo, Italy
    Sgt. Ben Loomis competes in the Nordic Biathlon in Predazzo, Italy

