    U.S. Army Soldiers React to Contact During Combined Resolve 26-05

    U.S. Army Soldiers React to Contact During Combined Resolve 26-05

    GERMANY

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division hold their position in Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 04:03
    VIRIN: 022026-A-SA875-1017
    Location: DE
    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers React to Contact During Combined Resolve 26-05, by SPC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

