U.S. Army Soldiers React to Contact During Combined Resolve 26-05

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment react to contact in Combined Resolve 26-05, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
(U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson)
