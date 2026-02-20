Soldiers Prepare for Combat Training during Combined Resolve 26-05

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Infantry Division, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, prepare a tactical military vehicle during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)
