    Soldiers Prepare for Combat Training During Combined Resolve 26-05

    Soldiers Prepare for Combat Training During Combined Resolve 26-05

    GERMANY

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Infantry Division, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, prepare a tactical military vehicle during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 02:48
    Photo ID: 9530487
    VIRIN: 260220-A-WG527-1012
    Resolution: 6120x4080
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, Soldiers Prepare for Combat Training During Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

