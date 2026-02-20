(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Prepare for Combat Training during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers Prepare for Combat Training during Combined Resolve 26-05

    GERMANY

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldier with 1st Infantry Division, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, prepares for combat training during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 02:52
    Photo ID: 9530486
    VIRIN: 260219-A-WG527-2368
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Prepare for Combat Training during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers Prepare for Combat Training during Combined Resolve 26-05
    Soldiers Prepare for Combat Training During Combined Resolve 26-05

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery