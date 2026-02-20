(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBPHH Wounded Warriors Participate in Winter Sports [Image 3 of 5]

    JBPHH Wounded Warriors Participate in Winter Sports

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Navy Wounded Warriors from Hawaii-based commands joined other wounded warriors at Park City Mountain Resort in Utah Feb. 1-6, 2026, for winter activities hosted by the National Ability Center (NAC) and the Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) program to foster healing and build community among attendees. Wounded Warriors and their families participated in a variety of activities including modified hockey, skiing, and snowboarding along with laser gun rifle shooting, restorative yoga and hiking. The NWW program, formerly known as Navy Safe Harbor, provides comprehensive non-medical care to seriously wounded, ill, and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, as well as their families. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Information Systems Technician Second Class Katelyn Westmoreland)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 19:10
    Photo ID: 9530164
    VIRIN: 260221-N-N0246-6523
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 541.62 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
