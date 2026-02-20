JBPHH Wounded Warriors Participate in Winter Sports

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Wounded Warriors from Hawaii-based commands joined other wounded warriors at Park City Mountain Resort in Utah Feb. 1-6, 2026, for winter activities hosted by the National Ability Center (NAC) and the Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) program to foster healing and build community among attendees. Wounded Warriors and their families participated in a variety of activities including modified hockey, skiing, and snowboarding along with laser gun rifle shooting, restorative yoga and hiking. The NWW program, formerly known as Navy Safe Harbor, provides comprehensive non-medical care to seriously wounded, ill, and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, as well as their families. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Information Systems Technician Second Class Katelyn Westmoreland)