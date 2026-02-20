JBPHH Wounded Warriors Participate in Winter Sports

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Wounded Warriors from Hawaii-based commands joined other Wounded Warriors at Park City Mountain Resort in Utah Feb. 1-6, 2026, for winter activities hosted by the National Ability Center (NAC) and the Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) program to foster healing and build community among attendees. Master-at-Arms Second Class Jack Vasquez, from Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam Security, enjoyed snowboarding while other wounded warriors and their families participated in activities like modified skiing, snowboarding, and hockey along with laser gun rifle shooting, restorative yoga and hiking. After 14 years of Navy service, Vasquez is medically retiring and is currently enrolled in Operation Warfighter, a NWW program that provides federal internships and helps participants develop occupational skills and networking opportunities. Formerly known as Navy Safe Harbor, the NWW program provides comprehensive non-medical care to seriously wounded, ill, and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, as well as their families. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Master-at-Arms Second Class Jack Vasquez)