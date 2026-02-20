USS Greeneville Holds Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260217-N-DO408-1407 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Feb. 17, 2026) – From left to right, Cmdr. Spencer Ovren, commanding officer, Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772), Cmdr. Chad Tella, Mr. Jeremy Pelstring, and Capt. Phillip Sylvia Jr., commander, Submarine Squadron 11, pose for a photo following the change of command ceremony for Greeneville onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Feb. 17, 2026. During the ceremony, Tella was relieved by Ovren as commanding officer of Greeneville. Greeneville is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)