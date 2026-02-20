USS Greeneville Holds Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260217-N-DO408-1149 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Feb. 17, 2026) – Mr. Jeremy Pelstring delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony for Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772), Feb. 17, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Chad Tella was relieved by Cmdr. Spencer Ovren as commanding officer of Greeneville. Greeneville is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)