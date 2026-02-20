Five Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers from the Chicago-based Charlie Company, 341st Military Intelligence Battalion (Linguist), participated in the 8th Annual Best Linguist Competition (BLING) and the 37th Annual Language Conference (LANGCON), hosted by the Utah Army National Guard’s 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (Linguist) on Feb. 5-6. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9530020
|VIRIN:
|260206-D-A3519-1919
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD LINGUISTS COMPETE AT 8TH ANNUAL BEST LINGUIST COMPETITION [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD LINGUISTS COMPETE AT 8TH ANNUAL BEST LINGUIST COMPETITION
No keywords found.