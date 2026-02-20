ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD LINGUISTS COMPETE AT 8TH ANNUAL BEST LINGUIST COMPETITION

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Five Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers from the Chicago-based Charlie Company, 341st Military Intelligence Battalion (Linguist), participated in the 8th Annual Best Linguist Competition (BLING) and the 37th Annual Language Conference (LANGCON), hosted by the Utah Army National Guard’s 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (Linguist) on Feb. 5-6. (Courtesy photo)