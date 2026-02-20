Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lithuanian Army Col. Viktoras Bagdonas, commander of the Griffin Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Audrius Knapkevičius, the Griffing Brigade senior enlisted leader were awarded the Order of Saint Maurice during a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap Feb. 20, 2026. Awarded by the National Infantry Association and the Chief of Infantry, the Order of Saint Maurice recognizes the significant contributions made by infantrymen. Awardees must have served the Infantry community with distinction; must have demonstrated a significant contribution in support of the Infantry; and must represent the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence, and dedication to duty. Both have served the Lithuanian Land Forces for nearly 30 years.